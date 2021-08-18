Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS AYRWF traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 128,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

AYRWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

