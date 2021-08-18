Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.38. 71,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,158. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

