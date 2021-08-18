Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

