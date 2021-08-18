Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 6,241 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.81. 6,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,084. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

