Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,864 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $50.93. 220,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,934,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

