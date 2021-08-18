Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,674 shares of company stock worth $4,471,475 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $381.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

