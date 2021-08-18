Playkey Hits One Day Volume of $89,441.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Playkey has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $149,983.12 and $89,441.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.36 or 0.00860936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104352 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

