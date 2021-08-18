Alchemix Price Hits $365.64 on Top Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $365.64 or 0.00798250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $103.72 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.36 or 0.00860936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104352 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.