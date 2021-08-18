Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,055 shares.The stock last traded at $28.20 and had previously closed at $26.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

