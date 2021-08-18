Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,672 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,734% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $10.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 52,027.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

