Signet Jewelers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,063 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,162% compared to the typical volume of 330 call options.

NYSE SIG traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 8,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,168. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

