Lithia Motors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,626 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,736% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 30,956 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 84.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.60. 6,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,209. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

