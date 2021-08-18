Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 1,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.