Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TOELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TOELY traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.20. 269,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,284. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

