Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Insider Brett Kelly Sells 5,000 Shares

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Brett Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.30 ($2.36), for a total transaction of A$16,500.00 ($11,785.71).

Brett Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Kelly purchased 140 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$399.00 ($285.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Kelly Partners Group Company Profile

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

