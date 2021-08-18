Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,484 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. 17,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,576. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

