Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New Gold (NGD)

New Gold (TSE: NGD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2021 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$2.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – New Gold had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – New Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities to C$1.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50.

7/16/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – New Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – New Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

TSE NGD traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 770,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.11. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.31 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$912.27 million and a P/E ratio of -121.82.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

