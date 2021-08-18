Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) PT at $23.50

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 47,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,219,901. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

