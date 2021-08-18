45,941 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $41,273,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 247,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 91,691 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,520,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 487.1% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 96,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. 930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

