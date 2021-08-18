Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $3.32 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 2.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. 57,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,575. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.