Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 718 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,287 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

