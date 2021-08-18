Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,999 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. 62,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,667. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

