Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up about 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,075. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.98. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

