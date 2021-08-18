Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,035 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.13% of Livent worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of LTHM traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,326. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -267.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

