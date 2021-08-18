Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,823 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.13% of Exelixis worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,300,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 864,073 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 152.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 726,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,369,000 after purchasing an additional 722,558 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

