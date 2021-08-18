Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is Capital Management Corp VA’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,635 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up 3.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $16,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

