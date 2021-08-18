Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

PKI stock remained flat at $$182.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,050. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

