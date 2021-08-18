Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,958,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,338. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,076 shares of company stock valued at $150,111,065. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.