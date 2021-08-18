Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

