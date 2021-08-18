Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,960 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 78.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

