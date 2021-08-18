Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $229,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

