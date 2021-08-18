53,143 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

