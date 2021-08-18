Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,627 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 427.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.07.

In related news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $195,224.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $164.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -175.29 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.32.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

