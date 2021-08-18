Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $306,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $441.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $443.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

