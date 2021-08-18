Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. Pan American Silver has a one year low of C$31.23 and a one year high of C$50.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.81.

PAAS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.86.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

