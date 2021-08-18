Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,597. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.10. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

