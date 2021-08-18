Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.83. 75,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,663. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

