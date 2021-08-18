Short Interest in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Declines By 43.3%

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in BCTG Acquisition by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 921,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 421,790 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 325,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. BCTG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

