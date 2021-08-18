Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Target Price at $83.00

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

HIBB traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at $1,699,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

