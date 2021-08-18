Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 5,928 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,494,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.61. 4,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,936. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.