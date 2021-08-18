Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $24.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.84. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $243.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.