Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $3.83. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $481.22. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,696. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

