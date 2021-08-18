Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Announce $3.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings per share of $3.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.96. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

