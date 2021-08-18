Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of ELAN remained flat at $$31.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,371. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

