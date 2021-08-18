Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Tesla posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $23.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $689.30. 503,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $663.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

