Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $135.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.00857636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00103813 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

