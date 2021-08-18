Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $152.72 or 0.00334221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $67,973.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00127783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.56 or 0.00150036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.16 or 0.99745050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.46 or 0.00885111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.24 or 0.06760465 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 180,076 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

