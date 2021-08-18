Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,666. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied UV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, President Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $33,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied UV stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Applied UV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

