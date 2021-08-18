The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.68

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 1106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $583.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after buying an additional 47,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 419,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.