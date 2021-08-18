Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Rises By 54.5%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000.

Shares of LVHD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,324. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

